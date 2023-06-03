Workshops available for future of Potawatomi Park, River Park Neighborhood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend announced community workshops for Potawatomi Park and the River Park Neighborhood on Friday.

All workshops will take place at IUSB’s Student Center, and residents can drop in and out at any time.

The goal is for the community to give input on creating a plan for the future of Potawatomi Park and the River Park Neighborhood.

There will be three types of workshops: vision, focus, and priorities.

Vision workshops allow residents to give input and ideas for housing, infrastructure, land use, amenities, and other key topics. Priority workshops discuss the neighborhood’s priorities for future projects, policies, and programs.

A full scheduling list has been enclosed below:

VISION WORKSHOPS

June 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A specific Potawatomi Park vision workshop will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A specific Potawatomi Park vision workshop will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

FOCUS WORKSHOPS

On June 7 at 11 a.m., a Potawatomi Park Conservatory workshop will be held. A specific Potawatomi Aquatics vision workshop will be held at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

PRIORITIES WORKSHOPS

June 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A summary of the planning process will be presented at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

June 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

