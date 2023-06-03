SOFTBALL: Penn, New Prairie, Caston punch tickets to state finals
(WNDU) - 32 high school softball teams across the state of Indiana took part in semi-states on Saturday.
That number is now down to eight for the state finals, and three of them are from our local area!
Penn, New Prairie, and Caston entered Saturday as our only local representatives remaining in the state tournament, and they all punched their tickets to the state championships next weekend in West Lafayette.
State final games will take place at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium. Penn and Caston will play on Saturday, while New Prairie plays on Friday night.
Here’s a look at how their semi-states played out. For a full look at the statewide brackets for each class, you can find the links at the bottom of this story!
CLASS 4A
Harrison (West Lafayette) Semi-State
Game 1: Penn 4, Harrison (West Lafayette) 3
Game 2: Lake Central 6, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 0
Championship: Penn 5, Lake Central 1
Penn advances to Class 4A State Final vs. Indianapolis Roncalli next Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT
CLASS 3A
Twin Lakes Semi-State
Game 1: Leo 4, Yorktown 1
Game 2: New Prairie 12, Hanover Central 2 (5 Innings)
Championship: New Prairie 1, Leo 0
New Prairie advances to Class 3A State Final vs. Tri-West Hendricks next Friday, June 9, at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT
CLASS 1A
Frankfort Semi-State
Game 1: Caston 9, Kouts 0
Game 2: Cowan 3, Rossville 2
Championship: Caston 5, Cowan 3
Caston advances to Class 1A State Final vs. Tecumseh next Saturday, June 10, at 4:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. CDT
Statewide Regional/Semi-State/State Final brackets:
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.