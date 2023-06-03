SBPD, South Bend Venues Parks & Arts throw summer cookout at Kennedy Park

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department partnered with South Bend Venues Parks & Arts for a family cookout on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the kickoff to summer invited families out to Kennedy Park to play some games, get their face painted, eat some hot dogs grilled up by officers, and join them to hang out and have some fun for free.

Local organizations, such as Michiana Crime Stoppers and S.A.V.E., had booths set up to provide families with information to things like scholarship opportunities.

Law enforcement said it’s one of a few events that SBPD and SBVPA will host this summer.

“So, what we’re going to do is we’re having one event this time on the west side of South Bend, and then the other event before school is going to be on the east side,” said Lt. Kyle Dombrowski of the South Bend Police Department. “With the King Center coming in, they’re actually going to be at Kennedy School and Kennedy Park throughout the year. So, if you want your kids to learn anything or have any time during the day, any activities, they’re here to provide more information throughout the summer.”

For more information on upcoming events, click here.

