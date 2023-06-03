SBPD and South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts throw summer cook-out at Kennedy Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has partnered with South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts for a family cook-out.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the kick-off to Summer invited families out to Kennedy Park to play some games, get their face painted, eat some hot dogs grilled up by officers, and join them to hang out and have some fun for free.

Local organizations like Michiana Crime Stoppers and S.A.V.E., had booths set up to provide families with information to things like scholarship opportunities, and law enforcement said it’s one of a few events that SBPD and SBVPA will host this summer.

“They have the Splash Pad here, it’s a great park. So, what we’re going to do is we’re having one event this time on the West Side of South Bend, and then the other event before School’s going to be on the East Side. With the King Center coming in, they’re actually going to be at Kennedy School and Kennedy Park throughout the year, so if you want your kids to learn anything or have any time during the day, any activities, they’re here to provide more information throughout the Summer,” said Lt. Kyle Dombrowski of the South Bend Police Department.

