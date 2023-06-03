Roads closed in downtown South Bend for Sunburst Races

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South bend Public Transportation Corp. announced how they would handle multiple road closures and detours that caused traffic delays for the Sunburst Races, Saturday morning.

With 8 different routes that had to be taken in order to avoid them.

The Sunburst races took place from 7 a.m., to about 11 a.m., on Saturday with this year featuring a special after party for adults and families.

Roads have reopened.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.