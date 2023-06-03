Roads closed in downtown South Bend for Sunburst Races
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South bend Public Transportation Corp. announced how they would handle multiple road closures and detours that caused traffic delays for the Sunburst Races, Saturday morning.
With 8 different routes that had to be taken in order to avoid them.
The Sunburst races took place from 7 a.m., to about 11 a.m., on Saturday with this year featuring a special after party for adults and families.
Roads have reopened.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.