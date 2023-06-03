Silver alert active for missing South Bend teen
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A silver alert is now active for a missing South Bend teen.
13-year-old Devyne Lewis was last seen Friday morning near the 4400 block of Elwood Avenue.
She is 5-foot tall, 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue polo, tan shorts and white shoes. She also wears glasses.
Anyone with information about Lewis is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or call 911.
