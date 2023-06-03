Silver alert active for missing South Bend teen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A silver alert is now active for a missing South Bend teen.

13-year-old Devyne Lewis was last seen Friday morning near the 4400 block of Elwood Avenue.

She is 5-foot tall, 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue polo, tan shorts and white shoes. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Lewis is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or call 911.

Missing South Bend teen (South Bend Police Department)

