MSP investigating stealing of two catalytic converters in Marshall County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police is investigating the theft of two catalytic converters from vehicles in Marshall Township.

They claim the theft took place between 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 30th and 8:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 1st at a business on the 13300 Block of 15 Mile Road.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Michigan State Police.

