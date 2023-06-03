Digital Advertising

Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Elkhart

(Source: MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist has serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Elkhart.

It happened in the area of Cassopolis and Simonton Streets around 12:45 Saturday morning.

Police are investigating the collision between the motorcycle and a vehicle as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Uhles at 574-398-4767 or submit a tip anonymously at tip@elkhartpolice.org.

