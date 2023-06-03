Missing South Bend teen found safe, Silver Alert canceled

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert issued for a missing South Bend teen has been canceled. South Bend police say Devyne Lewis, 13, was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

13-year-old Devyne Lewis was last seen on Friday morning near the 4400 block of Elwood Avenue.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue polo, tan shorts and white shoes. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Lewis is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or call 911.

Devyne Lewis
Devyne Lewis(South Bend Police Department)

