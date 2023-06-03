Missing South Bend teen found safe, Silver Alert canceled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert issued for a missing South Bend teen has been canceled. South Bend police say Devyne Lewis, 13, was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

13-year-old Devyne Lewis was last seen on Friday morning near the 4400 block of Elwood Avenue.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue polo, tan shorts and white shoes. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Lewis is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or call 911.

Devyne Lewis (South Bend Police Department)

