Indiana high school softball semi-states taking place Saturday

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - 32 high school softball teams across the state of Indiana will be taking part in semi-state action on Saturday.

This includes a few teams from our local area!

Here’s a look at the semi-states involving those teams, as they are hoping to keep the dream of winning a state championship alive! For a look at the matchups across the state, click here.

CLASS 4A

Harrison (West Lafayette) Semi-State

Game 1: Penn vs. Harrison (West Lafayette), 11 a.m.

Game 2: Lake Central vs. Carroll (Fort Wayne), 1 p.m.

Championship: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Twin Lakes Semi-State

Game 1: Leo vs. Yorktown, 11 a.m. EDT/10 a.m. CDT

Game 2: Hanover Central vs. New Prairie, 1 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. CDT

Championship: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 6 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. CDT

CLASS 1A

Frankfort Semi-State

Game 1: Caston vs. Kouts, 11 a.m.

Game 2: Cowan vs. Rossville, 1 p.m.

Championship: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

BASEBALL: Regional championships set for Saturday in Indiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a look at the matchups involving teams from our area.

High School

Berrien Springs baseball out to prove 2022 district title was ‘not a fluke’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
The defending district champs are embracing the underdog role and ready to rep a community that's backed them all season.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame hires Ryan Owens as assistant men’s basketball coach

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
New Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry has rounded out his coaching staff with the hiring of Ryan Owens as assistant coach.

High School

Armen Koltookian’s leap of faith helps Concord relay team reach state

Updated: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Concord High School’s 4x400-meter relay team is heading to the boys track state meet. How they made it there was certainly unorthodox.

Latest News

High School

Penn High School softball wins regionals on May 30, 2023.

SOFTBALL: Regional champions crowned Tuesday night in Indiana

Updated: May. 30, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a look at how regionals played out in matchups involving teams from our area.

High School

John Glenn's Brycen Hannah prepares to pitch in a sectional championship game versus New...

2023 All-NIC baseball, softball teams announced

Updated: May. 30, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
Here’s a look at this year’s selections!

High School

Michigan high school baseball district tournaments underway

Updated: May. 30, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
District tournaments begin with pre-district games on Tuesday and district semifinals/finals on Friday or Saturday.

High School

High school softball district tournaments underway in Michigan

Updated: May. 30, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
District tournaments begin with pre-district games on Tuesday and district semifinals/finals on Friday or Saturday.

High School

BASEBALL: Sectional champions crowned on Memorial Day in Indiana

Updated: May. 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Scores and bracket updates for sectional matchups involving teams in our local area can be found here.

Notre Dame

The Irish baseball team hosted Valparaiso at Frank Eck Stadium on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Notre Dame baseball not selected for 2023 NCAA Tournament

Updated: May. 29, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Notre Dame baseball team is not among the field of 64 teams who will be competing for a national championship this season.