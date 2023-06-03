Indiana high school softball semi-states taking place Saturday
(WNDU) - 32 high school softball teams across the state of Indiana will be taking part in semi-state action on Saturday.
This includes a few teams from our local area!
Here’s a look at the semi-states involving those teams, as they are hoping to keep the dream of winning a state championship alive! For a look at the matchups across the state, click here.
CLASS 4A
Harrison (West Lafayette) Semi-State
Game 1: Penn vs. Harrison (West Lafayette), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Lake Central vs. Carroll (Fort Wayne), 1 p.m.
Championship: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Twin Lakes Semi-State
Game 1: Leo vs. Yorktown, 11 a.m. EDT/10 a.m. CDT
Game 2: Hanover Central vs. New Prairie, 1 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. CDT
Championship: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 6 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. CDT
CLASS 1A
Frankfort Semi-State
Game 1: Caston vs. Kouts, 11 a.m.
Game 2: Cowan vs. Rossville, 1 p.m.
Championship: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 7 p.m.
