Four Winds Field hosts family movie night on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Donor Network teamed up with the South Bend Cubs for a family-fun movie night.

Plenty of families turned out to Four Winds Field to watch “Lightyear” on the big screen. Before it started, families had the chance to sit on the field and enjoy the weather, giving kids time to jump on over to the bouncy house.

The purpose of the event?

To teach the community about the impact one donor can make in the world.

“We wanted to do something for the community, and again we want to encourage families to each other about it,” said Marti Cooper, the community outreach coordinator for the Indiana Donor Network. “So this is a great way, with the Cubs hosting us, to provide a fun night for families and give them some important information to think about as a family.”

Tickets to tonight’s event were free, and all 2,500 tickets were claimed!

