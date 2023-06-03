Digital Advertising

Four Winds Field hosts family movie night on Friday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Donor Network teamed up with the South Bend Cubs for a family-fun movie night.

Plenty of families turned out to Four Winds Field to watch “Lightyear” on the big screen. Before it started, families had the chance to sit on the field and enjoy the weather, giving kids time to jump on over to the bouncy house.

The purpose of the event?

To teach the community about the impact one donor can make in the world.

“We wanted to do something for the community, and again we want to encourage families to each other about it,” said Marti Cooper, the community outreach coordinator for the Indiana Donor Network. “So this is a great way, with the Cubs hosting us, to provide a fun night for families and give them some important information to think about as a family.”

Tickets to tonight’s event were free, and all 2,500 tickets were claimed!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old dies after car hits tree in Cass County
Plans call to redevelop Concord Mall for industrial use.
Plans call to redevelop Concord Mall for industrial use
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with horse in Elkhart County
Merrifield pool to open
Merrifield Pool opens Friday with new rules
WATCH LIVE: Ospreys form nest on WNDU studio tower

Latest News

Free fishing weekend underway in Indiana
Four Winds Field hosts family movie night on Friday
Workshops available for future of Potawatomi Park, River Park Neighborhood
Community workshops to be offered at IUSB Student Center