Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for June

(Food Bank of Northern Indiana)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in June.

Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged. The food is first come, first serve, and while supplies last.

It is limited to one box/bag per household. Distributions are drive-thru, and those who attend should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

The list of sites is enclosed below:

Monday, June 12, 2023 – LaPorte County

  • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. CST
  • WHERE: LaPorte County Fairgrounds

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Elkhart County

  • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: The Excel Center, located at 2626 Prairie St.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – St. Joseph County

  • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: Ozark Pawn, located at 1006 S. Merrifield Ave., Mishawaka

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – LaPorte County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST
  • WHERE: Apostolic Christian Church, located at 119 Vermont St., LaCrosse

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – St. Joseph County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: Walker Field, located at 2198 S. Walnut St., South Bend

Friday, June 23, 2023 – Elkhart County

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: Studebaker Park (by the soccer fields) located at 1020 McDonald St., Elkhart

Monday, June 26, 2023 – St. Joseph County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST
  • WHERE: Bargain Lane, located at 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend

In a press release, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana extended its thanks to the city of Mishawaka, HealthLinc, Lippert Components, and United Way of LaPorte County for sponsoring distributions.

