BASEBALL: Regional championships set for Saturday in Indiana

(WNDU) - High school baseball teams in Indiana will be looking to keep their seasons alive in regional championship games on Saturday.

This includes a handful of teams from our local area! The winners will advance to semi-state next weekend.

Here’s a look at the matchups involving teams from our area. For a look at all the matchups across the Hoosier state, click here.

CLASS 4A

LaPorte Regional

LaPorte vs. Penn, 4 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. CDT

CLASS 3A

Plymouth Regional

Andrean vs. New Prairie, 11 a.m. EDT/10 a.m. CDT

Lafayette Central Catholic Regional

Marian vs. Frankfort, 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Clay Regional

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers vs. Westview, 11 a.m.

Lafayette Jefferson Regional

Delphi vs. Bremen, 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A

Griffith Regional

Morgan Township vs. Marquette Catholic, 12 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. CDT

