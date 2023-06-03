BASEBALL: Regional championships set for Saturday in Indiana
(WNDU) - High school baseball teams in Indiana will be looking to keep their seasons alive in regional championship games on Saturday.
This includes a handful of teams from our local area! The winners will advance to semi-state next weekend.
Here’s a look at the matchups involving teams from our area. For a look at all the matchups across the Hoosier state, click here.
CLASS 4A
LaPorte Regional
LaPorte vs. Penn, 4 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. CDT
CLASS 3A
Plymouth Regional
Andrean vs. New Prairie, 11 a.m. EDT/10 a.m. CDT
Lafayette Central Catholic Regional
Marian vs. Frankfort, 5 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Clay Regional
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers vs. Westview, 11 a.m.
Lafayette Jefferson Regional
Delphi vs. Bremen, 11 a.m.
CLASS 1A
Griffith Regional
Morgan Township vs. Marquette Catholic, 12 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. CDT
