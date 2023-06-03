BASEBALL: Penn, Westview, Marquette Catholic advance to semi-state

(WNDU) - High school baseball teams in Indiana took part in regional championships on Saturday, and three from our local area are moving on to the next round!

Penn, Westview, and Marquette Catholic kept their seasons alive for at least one more weekend, as they all punched their tickets to semi-state next weekend. They will be assigned to semi-state sites on Sunday.

Here’s a look at all the regional matchups involving teams from our area. For a full look at the statewide brackets for each class, you can find the links at the bottom of this story!

CLASS 4A

LaPorte Regional

Penn 6, LaPorte 2

Penn advances to semi-state semifinal vs. Lake Central next Saturday, June 10

CLASS 3A

Plymouth Regional

Andrean 9, New Prairie 4

Andrean advances to semi-state semifinal vs. Norwell next Saturday, June 10

Lafayette Central Catholic Regional

Frankfort 11, Marian 7

Frankfort advances to semi-state semifinal vs. Heritage next Saturday, June 10

CLASS 2A

Clay Regional

Westview 6, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 0

Westview advances to semi-state semifinal vs. Illiana Christian next Saturday, June 10

Lafayette Jefferson Regional

Delphi 10, Bremen 2

Delphi advances to semi-state semifinal vs. Winchester next Saturday, June 10

CLASS 1A

Griffith Regional

Marquette Catholic 4, Morgan Township 3

Marquette Catholic advances to semi-state semifinal vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian next Saturday, June 10

