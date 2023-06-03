Digital Advertising

2nd Chance Pet: Marie

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Marie, a dog who is looking for a new home!

For more information about Marie, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Marie or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at (574) 231-1122 or you can visit the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

