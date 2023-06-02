U-Haul partners with Bennett’s Up Towne Shoppes in LaPorte
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Bennett’s Up Town Shoppes in LaPorte signed on to be a neighborhood U-Haul dealer!
Bennett’s will offer services featuring U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items, and in-store pickup for boxes. Bennett’s Up Towne Shoppes Owner Gregory Samuelson said he was proud to team up with an industry leader.
Normal business hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. On the weekends, the business is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
To reserve a U-Haul at Bennett’s, click here.
Bennett’s Up Towne Shoppes is located at 623 State St.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.