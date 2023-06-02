Digital Advertising

Taking the South Shore Line to see Taylor Swift? Here’s what you need to know

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Shore Line will be operating a little differently this weekend.

Iconic singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will be taking the stage at Soldier Field on June 2, 3, and 4. The South Shore Line plans to stop select trains at Metra’s 18th Street Station, which connects passengers directly to Soldier Field. As the 18th Street Station is not a regularly scheduled stop, those utilizing the train should purchase tickets for the Museum Campus/11th Street.

Passengers should keep in mind that bussing is still ongoing between Carroll Avenue the Gary Metro. Due to limited seating on the buses, passengers are strongly advised to board at Gary Metro, East Chicago, Hammond, or Hegewisch stations.

However, if you are taking the train from South Bend, there will be no train that leads all the way back.

Attendees are also encouraged to drive and park at the Carroll Avenue stop in Michigan City, where the furthest eastbound trains will end all weekend. Eastbound trains 123, 613, and 601 will take you back to the Carroll Avenue Station but will go no further.

The entire schedule is enclosed below:

The train schedule for the upcoming weekend.
Those with questions should contact the South Shore Line at 219-926-5744.

