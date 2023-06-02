Digital Advertising

Strawberry moon to light up the sky this weekend

A supermoon is shown rising behind the Galata Tower in Turkey. It is also called a strawberry...
A supermoon is shown rising behind the Galata Tower in Turkey. It is also called a strawberry moon because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Looks like we are in line for a special full moon viewing this weekend.

According to NASA, the next full moon will be the strawberry moon on Saturday night.

The strawberry moon typically appears in June as the last full moon of spring or the first of summer and is positioned lower in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere.

As reported by Space.com, the moon will appear to give off a warmer light and look more yellow or orange.

The strawberry moon is expected to be visible starting Friday evening through Monday morning while reaching peak illumination on Saturday at about 11:42 p.m. ET.

According to The Farmer’s Almanac, the strawberry moon gained its name from Native American tribes, not because of its appearance but to mark the ripening of June-bearing strawberries that are ready to be gathered.

Stargazers can also catch the bright star Antares on Saturday night. That star is expected to appear a few degrees to the right of the strawberry moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans call to redevelop Concord Mall for industrial use.
Plans call to redevelop Concord Mall for industrial use
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with horse in Elkhart County
19-year-old dies after car hits tree in Cass County
Merrifield pool to open
Merrifield Pool opens Friday with new rules
Julio Melendez
Man charged in shooting, vehicle theft near Mishawaka bar

Latest News

FILE - Javier Castellano, atop Mage, third from left, is seen behind with others behind the...
Churchill Downs moves meet to Ellis Park to examine protocols following 12 horse deaths
Studebaker Drivers Club converges for annual meet in downtown South Bend
Goshen First Fridays: Wheels and Deals
First baby osprey hatches above WNDU Studios
A zoo in Tyler, Texas, says it is thrilled to announce the birth of a litter of cheetah cubs.
Significant milestone: Zoo welcomes new litter of endangered cheetah cubs