South Bend kicks off Pride Month with live music at The Lauber

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - June 1 marked the beginning of Pride Month across the U.S., and community members showed up to celebrate in South Bend!

Pride events are happening across Michiana, and festivities got underway at The Lauber on Thursday evening. Around 100 people gathered on the patio at The Lauber for live music and food from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the LGBTQ Resource Center.

Across the street, four people protested the event.

A Lauber staff member told 16 News Now that the restaurant is open to everyone.

“We here at The Lauber are very supportive of the LGBTQ community,” said Kelsey Landsberg, the assistant general manager of The Lauber. “We always have been since day one. A lot of our employees are a part of that community, so we very much take it to heart. This event is just one way that we can give back to our local community.”

