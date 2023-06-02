Recent dry conditions may cause issues for Michiana blueberry crop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some much-needed rain made a comeback for parts of Michiana, which is good news for farmers. But when it rains, it doesn’t always pour.

Some parts of Michiana didn’t even see a single drop, and may not for a while.

Blueberries are set to be in full bloom come early to mid-July when picking season is in full swing. But the recent dry conditions may cause problems for some blueberry farmers.

“It doesn’t affect us,” said John Nelson, the owner and operator of Blueberry Ranch in Mishawaka. “We have two different irrigation systems. We have an overhead irrigation system that we use for frost control and also evaporative cooling if it gets too hot.”

Nelson says that he’s fortunate to not be completely impacted by a dry season, as his irrigation system is able to provide an ample amount of water during dry periods. However, other farmers who don’t have a top-of-the-line irrigation system may lose crops.

These conditions are also in the middle of the bloom period, which might affect the pollination in some blueberry varieties.

“That creates a problem for our industry because pollination is one of the most sensitive stages for fruit production,” said small fruit educator Carlos Garcia-Salazar of Michigan State University.

In an article published by Michigan State University’s Department of Entomology, they say that using an overhead irrigation system helps to prevent plants from overheating.

The report reads in part: “Our tests of running overhead irrigation at the Trevor Nichols Research Center indicate that this will effectively reduce the air temperature by 5-10 F. In a recent trial, we ran water for 15 minutes of each hour once the air exceeded 85 F (29 degrees Celsius). This follows a protocol developed at Oregon State University for summer cooling of fruit. This approach kept the air temperatures below 90 F through the hot period of the day. According to that research by Yang and Bryla, overhead sprinklers or microsprinklers are equally effective for cooling, but microsprinklers used less water. In spring when blueberries are in bloom, the water in ponds is colder than in summer, so it has greater cooling capacity. Additionally, running it for 15 minutes can save water compared to continuous running.

“Try to turn on your irrigation system when the temperature goes above 85 degrees,” said Salazar. “The temperature in the field drops around 5 degrees Celsius or 10 degrees Fahrenheit.”

