Notre Dame hires Ryan Owens as assistant men’s basketball coach

(University of Notre Dame)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry has rounded out his coaching staff with the hiring of Ryan Owens as assistant coach.

The university announced the hire on Friday morning. Much like Shrewsberry, Owens has a strong Indiana background.

Owens played college ball at the University of Southern Indiana, where he was team captain and defensive player of the year. He later went on to earn his master’s at Indiana State University.

Owens served as an assistant coach at DePauw University from 2002-2005. Since then, he has had his pulse on the Indiana high school basketball scene, serving coaching stints with the Indiana Elite AAU program out of Indianapolis and the Indy Heat EYBL 17U squad. Owens is also the mastermind behind the annual Sneakers for Santa Basketball even that showcases the state’s top recruits.

“Ryan is an Indiana guy and understands what basketball means in this state,” Shrewsberry stated in a press release from the university. “His relationships with high school and AAU coaches throughout the country will make him a valuable asset to our team. He is a relationship builder who brings passion and energy on a daily basis. His experiences as a player, coach, and business owner will be really helpful as he helps mentor our student-athletes during their Notre Dame journey.”

