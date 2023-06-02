Digital Advertising

Niles Bluegrass Festival is happening this weekend

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend?

Then head to the 21st annual Niles Bluegrass Festival at Riverfront Park.

“Seeing the kids come running all the way into Riverfront Park, running to the carnival rides, running to the food...You know, the hometown type of feel that it has. We’re not like the Cass County Fair and Berrien County Youth Fair. We like to keep it small, but also have that fair type of feel with the carnival rides and of course lemon shakeups and elephant ears,” said Josh Sitarz, President of the Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles.

You can also enjoy craft vendors and Bluegrass, rock and Christian music.

The festival is free to attend and people are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

The Niles Bluegrass Festival will take place through Sunday.

Fifteen-thousand people are expected to attend.

