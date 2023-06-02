Missing 54-year-old woman out of Elkhart found safe

Bernice Fields
Bernice Fields(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The Elkhart Police Department says Bernice Fields has been located and is safe!

ORIGINAL STORY:

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help finding a missing 54-year-old woman.

Bernice Fields was last seen on May 23 in South Bend wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Bernice was reported missing to the Elkhart Police Department on Tuesday.

If you have any information on Bernice’s whereabouts, please call Det. Hauser with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4797.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midwest Studebaker Drivers Club holds 40th annual meet

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
With just under 100 classic Studebaker vehicles on display, owners and aficionados were invited to come take a look at a huge part of South Bend’s history for only $5.

News

Man expected to survive injuries in South Bend shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police were called around 1:50 a.m. on Monday to the 1200 block of E. Madison Street on reports of a man being shot.

News

Johnny Hollis Bolden

Vehicle belonging to missing Grand Rapids man found in Cass County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say Johnny Hollis Bolden, 76, was last seen on May 30. He is listed as missing and endangered.

News

Vehicle belonging to missing Grand Rapids man found in Cass County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say Johnny Hollis Bolden, 76, was last seen on May 30. He is listed as missing and endangered.

News

Jazziah Clayton

Missing 1-year-old out of South Bend found safe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Police Department says Jazziah Clayton has been located and is safe!

Latest News

News

First Alert

First Alert Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

First Alert

First Alert Forecast: Limited rain chances this week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
No heat wave this week for Michiana. Highs climb down into the 70s by midweek.

Crime

Man expected to survive injuries in South Bend shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police were called around 1:50 a.m. on Monday to the 1200 block of E. Madison Street on reports of a man being shot.

Contests

When will Christine deliver?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Once Christine has given birth, we’ll pick a winner from among all eligible entries who guessed the right date.

News

The South Bend Record Show made its way back to Michiana for the third time in 2023.

Music lovers flock to South Bend Record Show

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Record Show made its way back to Michiana for the third time in 2023.

News

SB Record Show

Updated: 12 hours ago