Missing 54-year-old woman out of Elkhart found safe

UPDATE: The Elkhart Police Department says Bernice Fields has been located and is safe!

ORIGINAL STORY:

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help finding a missing 54-year-old woman.

Bernice Fields was last seen on May 23 in South Bend wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Bernice was reported missing to the Elkhart Police Department on Tuesday.

If you have any information on Bernice’s whereabouts, please call Det. Hauser with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4797.

