Midwest Studebaker Drivers Club converges on South Bend for annual meet

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Much like the swallows return to Capistrano, the likes of Larks and Golden Hawks are once again flocking to South Bend for the Midwest Studebaker Drivers Club annual meet.

“Oh, I get, you know, people blowing horns, giving me a thumbs up and waving. It’s fun to drive,” Jerry Buczkowski told 16 News Now as he drove his Studebaker Champion by the Studebaker Guard Shack where his father used to work. “My dad worked in this building on your left, and I used to ride down here with my mother, and we’d park in the station wagon right on the corner there, and when they got out of work, my dad would run over to the car and jump in, off we’d go for home.”

This year, the club offered tours of the former Studebaker Corporate Headquarters built in 1909 with mules doing much of the heavy lifting.

“People don’t realize, you know, they started Memorial Hospital, Howard Park; they were big on that. They built the first YMCA, they built that pretty much the same time they built this. Studebaker pretty much was this town at one time,” said club member Tim Janowiak.

The public is invited to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds on Saturday for various car competitions and a swap meet.

There is a $5 cover charge.

