Medical Moment: Helping families deal with the shift into summer break

The transition from school to summer break can be an exciting time for some but for others, this change can be hard.

Here are some tips on how to help kids cope with the summertime blues.

From the classroom to the living room, this time of year may bring a whole host of feelings.

“Some might be excited about the end of the school year and starting summer, others might be a little uneasy, some might be sad, and all of it’s completely OK and normal,” said Jody Baumstein, a licensed therapist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life.

Baumstein says to:

Ask children open-ended questions

Listen to what they have to say

Help kids to name their feelings

Validate what they feel

Keeping a routine is key

Promote healthy eating habits

Keep them active, and make sure they’re getting enough sleep

Keeping meals and bedtimes the same can also help

“When there’s a lot of unknown and questioning happening, we don’t necessarily feel the most calm, or safe, but if we have a routine that’s predictable and we know what to expect, kids feel a sense of comfort,” Baumstein explained.

And while everyone’s getting used to being out of school, stay away from other unnecessary stressors!

“If there’s something that doesn’t really have to happen right now that could cause some extra stress on your child or the family, we just want to postpone that we’re a little bit further along, a little more settled,” Baumstein said.

And Baumstein says don’t forget to make time for fun.

“Sometimes it feels like we don’t have time for that but those things actually make us feel more connected and more hopeful about the future, too,” Baumstein said.

Baumstein says to keep checking in with your children and continue the conversation with them, because feelings can change.

