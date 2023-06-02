How Indiana, Michigan senators voted on debt ceiling bill

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - After months of debate over a looming crisis, the bipartisan debt ceiling deal has passed another hurdle.

The bill now heads to the President Biden’s desk after narrowly passing through the U.S. Senate by a 63-36 vote. The passage averts a first-ever U.S. default on its debt just days ahead of the June 5 deadline.

The bill will suspend the nation’s debt limit through Jan. 1, 2025. It also makes multiple spending cuts, including clawing back some COVID-19 relief funds, capping non-defense spending, and more.

Here’s a look at how both Indiana and Michigan’s senators voted on the bill:

INDIANA

  • Sen. Mike Braun (R) – No
  • Sen. Todd Young (R) – Yes

MICHIGAN

  • Sen, Gary Peters (D) – Yes
  • Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) – Yes

President Biden plans to discuss deal in a speech to the nation on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

