The heat continues into the weekend but we do have a small chance of rain too!

TONIGHT: A few clouds overnight as temperatures stay mild, falling to the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: An AIR QUALITY ALERT DAY has been issued through Saturday night - sensitive groups (elderly, asthmatics, younger children) will want to limit outdoor exposure, you can also help by not filling your gas during the day, waiting to do yardwork, and car pooling or ride your bike. Starting off mostly sunny, we’ll see a few added clouds by mid-day. That leads us to a 20-30% chance of showers and even a few rumbles of thunder possible from about 1pm-9pm. Brief heavy rain may be possible in some of the localized cells, but not everyone will get wet. Depending on the timing of the rain moving into Michiana, from the northeast, that could impact how high our temperatures get, to around 90 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy but dry. Lows in the lower 60s to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Still hot but not as hot, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD: A gradual cooling trend will get us back to normal in the mid 70s by Wednesday, but then we warm right back up after that into the 80s. No significant chances for rain in the forecast ahead.

Today’s Almanac:

HIGH: 92

LOW: 59

PPT: 0.00″

