Hatched at home; WNDU welcomes first Osprey baby

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Known as a fish-hawk, these Osprey have confirmed that WNDU is Home.

“They are such a unique one of the falcon species that are so unique, especially because they are one of the few that only eat fish. They’re actually one of the only species that have little spurs on the bottom of their feet so they can actually hold onto a fish while they’re flying,” says Josh Sisk, the Executive Director of the Potowatomi Zoo.

According to Sisk, Osprey eggs hatch one at a time, that way the parents can make sure that there is enough food and resources that at least one chick will survive.

However, with plenty of fish nearby in the St. Joseph River, that shouldn’t be a problem.

“So now that the chicks are hatched, mom’s going to do most of the care, so she’s going to be staying with the chick and dad’s going to be the hunter. So, dad’s going to be going out, getting the fish, and he’s going to be making sure he takes care of mom and the kids as they grow,” Sisk says.

As the Osprey babies hatch and grow, we’ll continue to grow attached to them, though we won’t be able to have a gender reveal party any time soon.

“It actually, believe it or not, takes three years before they become sexually mature, so it could be a couple years actually before you really know for sure if they’re male or female,” Sisk says.

According to Sisk, over the next two months we will get to see the babies grow, before they start to “Fledge,” or get feathers and leave the nest.

However, even though they’ll be able to explore, they should hang around the nest for about two months after that.

“One of the cool things about this is, once a pair makes a nest, and it’s safe and they have a successful clutch of chicks, they’re usually going to come back every year, so this may be something, as long as you’ve got your tower there, they may be coming back every year to start building their nest, so I’d be prepared for that,” Sisk says.

