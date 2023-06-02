Grace College introduces new school of science, engineering

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - Grace College is adding a seventh academic school to its portfolio!

The Grace College School of Science and Engineering was announced on Thursday, formerly part of the School of Arts and Sciences. School officials say that the opening will provide a place for its STEM programs to grow.

“The institution is committed to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), and we want to structure our programs to reflect this priority,” said Dr. Kevin Roberts, provost at Grace College, in a press release. “By introducing the School of Science and Engineering and giving our STEM programs their own home, we can increase resources and advancements in these fields and expand the agility of these programs as they respond to the needs of our community and the needs within the broader market.”

Dr. Nate Bosch, the current professor of environmental science and director of the Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams, will transition to serve as the dean of the new school.

“With 20 years of aquatic waterways research and experience in fundraising and advocacy to establish the Lilly Center as the premier center for aquatic research, Dr. Bosch brings essential experiences and connections into the role that will elevate our science programs and help grow the networks surrounding them,” Roberts said.

