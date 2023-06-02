Fugitive Friday: June 2, 2023
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!
If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.
- Michelle Grove is wanted for failure to appear for the original convictions of theft and auto theft.
- Martin Ruiz-Vazquez is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of operating a vehicle while Intoxicated with a prior conviction of the same.
- Ge’Maury Kelly is wanted for probation violation with the original conviction of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
- Randall Madison is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated battery.
Randall Madison is a Fast Five Feature, meaning you could receive a $500 reward if your tip leads to his arrest.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.
