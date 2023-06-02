Fugitive Friday: June 2, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2023
(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

  • Michelle Grove is wanted for failure to appear for the original convictions of theft and auto theft.
  • Martin Ruiz-Vazquez is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of operating a vehicle while Intoxicated with a prior conviction of the same.
  • Ge’Maury Kelly is wanted for probation violation with the original conviction of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
  • Randall Madison is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Randall Madison is a Fast Five Feature, meaning you could receive a $500 reward if your tip leads to his arrest.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

