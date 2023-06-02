‘Fridays by the Fountain’ returns to downtown South Bend for the summertime

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re in South Bend on a Friday afternoon this summer, odds are you will end up hearing some live music!

South Bend’s “Fridays by the Fountain” event has returned, bringing weekly live tunes to residents.

The fun kicked off around 11:45 a.m. and went until 1:15 p.m. Those in attendance told 16 News Now it’s a great way to change their day-to-day each summer.

“It’s a great way to spend your lunch hour,” said Carolyn Gipps, a resident. “Outside and listening to good music.”

“Just watching the faces of the people,” said George Deka, another attendee. “The little kids that come out, it’s always entertaining to see them dancing. It’s a great time. A great time of fellowship and enjoyment for everyone to get out here to have a good time.”

Fridays by the Fountain is just getting started too! Every Friday until the end of August, free concerts will happen at Hunt Plaza, right in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center.

You can bring lunch or even grab a bite to eat from one of the on-site vendors. So come on out, kick back, and listen to some good music this summer in downtown South Bend!

