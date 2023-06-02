First Alert Forecast: Near record highs Friday; Showers Saturday PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The rain came down for some Thursday, but not all. Pockets of storms brought up to 2 inches of rainfall to a few select areas while others averaged between 0.25 and 0.50. The official drought monitor released earlier in the day had most of Michiana in the “dry” category. Looking ahead, ingredients don’t look great for a return to showers and storms on Friday, but we may get more rain on Saturday. Currently, the data supports a 20% chance of rain on Saturday with isolated showers developing late in the day. Outside of the rain chances, temperatures will be hottest on Friday and Saturday with the mercury reaching into the lower 90s. The pattern will start to shift back to more average temperatures next week with a few upper 70-degree days starting as early as Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. Near record highs possible. High 93F. The record high is 94F set back in 1895. Wind ENE at 5 to 15 mph.

We have the potential to tie a 125+ year record high for Friday, June 2 in South Bend.#INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/l2OrdwwELs — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) June 1, 2023

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to sun and clouds for the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Most, if not all of Michiana, will stay dry. High near 90F. Low 63F. Wind NE at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with our 90-degree streak coming to an end. High 87F. Low 58F. Wind ENE at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Humidity levels will stay low as rain chances stay out of Michiana through the weekend. Our first heat wave of 2023 will begin to break down after this upcoming weekend. Highs next week will climb down into the 70s for daytime highs for a few days. Rain chances look limited through next weekend.

