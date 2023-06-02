Engineers closer to finding cause of noise issue at Indeck Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - An update on the noise issue at Indeck Niles Energy Center, as engineers continue trying to find the source of the disturbance.

On Friday, Indeck will be restarting a turbine to test it. A sound engineer from General Electric will be on-site to conduct a noise study.

Indeck says they have already ruled out several parts of plant operations as the cause, and they believe they are getting closer to a solution.

This comes after several Howard Township residents reached out to 16 News Now to tell us about the noise issue that started months ago.

At the time, residents said that the noise from the plant was so loud at night that they couldn’t sleep.

