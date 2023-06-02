Elkhart Police Dept. looking to identify suspect, truck in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing theft investigation.

Police say the theft happened Tuesday outside of the Tradewinds Restaurant and the Galley Sports Pub in the 3100 block of Northview Drive.

The suspect is a man who is associated with a dark blue older model GMC truck with rust on the roof and a white board across the tailgate (pictured above).

If you recognize this person or this truck, you’re asked to call Cpl. Carver at 574-295-7070. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

