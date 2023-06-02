DTSB First Fridays: Kids’ Night Out

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First Fridays returns to downtown South Bend, and June’s theme is “Kids’ Night Out.”

There will be a Kids’ Fun Zone on the gridiron, face painters, a balloon artist, and more.

“You’re usually familiar with the block party that we have by the State Theater. That’s going to be moved one block north tonight and we’re going to have the youth talent show,” said Kylie Carter from DTSB. “And we’re going to have our typical vendors and food.”

First Fridays will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free parking is always available on the street or in city-managed garages.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.