Downtown Goshen First Fridays: Wheels and Deals

(downtowngoshen.org)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Goshen is gearing up for its June First Fridays event.

This month’s theme is “Wheels and Deals Cycling Celebration.” You are asked to decorate your favorite set of wheels and head downtown!

The event kicks off in downtown Goshen on Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Wonder Wheels traveling BMX show is Friday night’s main event. Saturday includes a special breakfast from Common Spirits in honor of first Fridays’ Sweet 16 anniversary!

For much more details, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

South Bend to host ‘Meet the Mayor’ event Thursday night

Updated: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
You can speak one-on-one with the mayor, city council members, and city organization staff members.

Events

Michiana Pride events happening in June

Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month across the U.S.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Catching up with Jon

Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
When we first met Jon in 2020, he was a 13-year-old boy who was more interested in figuring out our microphone than doing an interview.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: May. 30, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Latest News

Community

Local residents honoring Memorial Day weekend

Michiana residents honoring Memorial Day weekend

Updated: May. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Alex Almanza
Local residents in Michiana are enjoying time with families and even taking some time to visit parks in the area.

Community

Saturday Morning Sitdown: Peace walks to ban assault weapons at Saint Mary’s College

Updated: May. 27, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Anne Luther and Joy O’Grady joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to explain why this cause is so important to them.

Events

LOGAN Center to host free disability resource fair.

LOGAN Center to host free disability resource fair

Updated: May. 26, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The fair will provide information about community resources and services for those with disabilities and their families.

Events

Free car show ‘Back to the Bricks’ rolling into downtown South Bend

Updated: May. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
“Back to the Bricks” will feature food vendors, music, and hundreds of cars on Monday, June 12.

Community

New mural painted on bluff stairs in downtown St. Joseph

Updated: May. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
This year’s mural shows a jar with a plant and a butterfly on top.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Renee’s Request

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Grant Me Hope sent us the story of a foster teen from Michigan who is looking to find a family before she ages out of foster care.