Downtown Goshen First Fridays: Wheels and Deals

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Goshen is gearing up for its June First Fridays event.

This month’s theme is “Wheels and Deals Cycling Celebration.” You are asked to decorate your favorite set of wheels and head downtown!

The event kicks off in downtown Goshen on Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Wonder Wheels traveling BMX show is Friday night’s main event. Saturday includes a special breakfast from Common Spirits in honor of first Fridays’ Sweet 16 anniversary!

