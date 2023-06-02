Digital Advertising

Beach advisory issued for Pine Lake Assembly

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Important new details if you’re planning to hit the beach in LaPorte County this weekend.

Pine Lake Assembly Beach is now under an advisory after a water quality test conducted there came back with higher than usual levels of bacteria.

Though those levels were not high enough to close the beach entirely, anyone wanting to swim at Pine Lake Assembly is asked to use caution.

If you do get in the water, it’s recommended to avoid ingesting it and bathe with hot soapy water after contact.

Anyone with open wounds or weakened immune systems may want to avoid the water entirely.

