Air Quality Action Day issued for Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The state has again issued an Air Quality Action Day due to high ozone levels expected across Indiana on Saturday.

In our area, St. Joseph, Elkhart, and LaPorte counties are all under the Air Quality Action Day.

Hotter temperatures with little cloud cover are conditions for ozone development.

The state encourages Hoosiers to drive less, avoid burning gas until after 7 p.m., and conserve energy to reduce ozone levels.

To learn more, click here.

