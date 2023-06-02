19-year-old dies after car hits tree in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old Niles man is dead, and a 20-year-old Edwardsburg man is seriously hurt a car crashed into a tree late Thursday night in Cass County.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Daily Road near Yankee Street in Jefferson Township. Michigan State Police say the driver, a 20-year-old Edwardsburg man, was traveling south on Daily Road when he lost control, ran off the road, and struck a tree.

The passenger, identified as 19-year-old Tabor Lock of Niles, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. MSP says both men were wearing seatbelts, but they believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Michigan State Police troopers were assisted on scene by Edwardsburg ambulance, Ontwa Twp/Edwardsburg Police, and Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

