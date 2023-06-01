Tolson Center and MLK Jr. Center host activities this summer despite having no physical buildings

Michiana. (WNDU) - It’s almost Summertime in Michiana and with kids not in school, they need activities to keep them busy and entertained.

However, with a couple of the largest recreation centers in the area still not completed, they’re finding different ways to engage with the youth.

The Tolson Center in Elkhart doesn’t open until November of 2023, but are still partnering with organizations in the community to host various events including a youth choir group, a reading program, art competition, and more.

Elkhart Parks will also host a slew of events as well.

“We just wanted to find a way that we could still tap into the community and bring some pilot programs. So that’s what’s happening. We have phenomenal community partners helping us be able to do these activities over the summer, while not having a building,” said Breanna Allen, the Tolson Center’s Executive Director.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center, in South bend won’t be completed until the Summer of 2024, but they plan to engage kids with programs this summer as well, bringing “Rec to the Parks.”

“Being able to bring rec back to the park, it’ll bring more of a positive outlook on what we have to offer as well as positive things for kid to get involved in,” said Maurice Scott Jr.

The MLK Center has partnered with South Bend PD to host a “School is Out Cookout,” kicking off their summer events.

Organizations like the YMCA of Greater Michiana has various day camps and programs at their many locations as well.

“YMCA of Greater Michiana which encompasses Southwest Michigan and North Central Indiana, We have our day camp here at O’Brien Center, we have day camp at our Niles, Buchanan YMCA, at our Benton Harbor, St. Joseph YMCA, we have YMCA camp Everheart in Three Rivers, which is an overnight camp and a day camp, so we serve thousands of kids over the summer through our different programs,” said Kayla O’Brien, the Interim Branch Director of the YMCA O’Brien Center.

For information on events and programs in South Bend, click here, or here.

For Outdoor Adventure Camps in St. Joseph County, Indiana, click here.

For events and programs in St. Joe, Michigan, click here.

For events and programs in Niles, Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.