Summer Reading Challenge underway at Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Summer Reading Challenge is now underway at the Mishawaka Penn Harris Public Library.

Participants can pick up a challenge card, complete the special challenges, and win prizes.

And to celebrate the Summer Reading Challenge, a kickoff party will take place tomorrow at MPHPL on Lincolnway in Mishawaka.

“We will have bingo, we’re going to have donut decorating, mini golf, crafts, story times, all sorts of things, “said Kate Rhoton, the community engagement librarian at MPHPL. “It’s fun for the whole family.”

The kickoff party will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Summer Reading Challenge will go through August 5th.

