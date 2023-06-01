Digital Advertising

Summer Reading Challenge underway at Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library

Summer Reading Challenge underway at MPHPL
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Summer Reading Challenge is now underway at the Mishawaka Penn Harris Public Library.

Participants can pick up a challenge card, complete the special challenges, and win prizes.

And to celebrate the Summer Reading Challenge, a kickoff party will take place tomorrow at MPHPL on Lincolnway in Mishawaka.

“We will have bingo, we’re going to have donut decorating, mini golf, crafts, story times, all sorts of things, “said Kate Rhoton, the community engagement librarian at MPHPL. “It’s fun for the whole family.”

The kickoff party will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Summer Reading Challenge will go through August 5th.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured, man in custody after shooting, vehicle theft in Mishawaka
Officials investigating four fires in just over an hour in South Bend
19-year-old in custody in connection with triple shooting at Benton Twp. Park
2 South Bend police officers hospitalized after getting bit by dog
Penn High School softball wins regionals on May 30, 2023.
SOFTBALL: Regional champions crowned Tuesday night in Indiana

Latest News

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with horse in Elkhart County
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers again Thursday afternoon & evening
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Veterans learn about legislation, benefits at town hall
Veterans learn about legislation, benefits at town hall