South Bend to host ‘Meet the Mayor’ event Thursday night
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mayor James Mueller and South Bend city officials want to hear from you!
They’re holding their quarterly “Meet the Mayor” event on Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Joe County Public Library ballroom (304 S. Main Street).
You can speak one-on-one with the mayor, city council members, and city organization staff members.
Interpretation will also be available for Spanish speakers as well as aid for hearing or sight-impaired people.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.