South Bend to host ‘Meet the Mayor’ event Thursday night

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mayor James Mueller and South Bend city officials want to hear from you!

They’re holding their quarterly “Meet the Mayor” event on Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Joe County Public Library ballroom (304 S. Main Street).

You can speak one-on-one with the mayor, city council members, and city organization staff members.

Interpretation will also be available for Spanish speakers as well as aid for hearing or sight-impaired people.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Michiana Pride events happening in June

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month across the U.S.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Catching up with Jon

Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
When we first met Jon in 2020, he was a 13-year-old boy who was more interested in figuring out our microphone than doing an interview.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: May. 30, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Community

Local residents honoring Memorial Day weekend

Michiana residents honoring Memorial Day weekend

Updated: May. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Alex Almanza
Local residents in Michiana are enjoying time with families and even taking some time to visit parks in the area.

Latest News

Community

Saturday Morning Sitdown: Peace walks to ban assault weapons at Saint Mary’s College

Updated: May. 27, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Anne Luther and Joy O’Grady joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to explain why this cause is so important to them.

Events

LOGAN Center to host free disability resource fair.

LOGAN Center to host free disability resource fair

Updated: May. 26, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The fair will provide information about community resources and services for those with disabilities and their families.

Events

Free car show ‘Back to the Bricks’ rolling into downtown South Bend

Updated: May. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
“Back to the Bricks” will feature food vendors, music, and hundreds of cars on Monday, June 12.

Community

New mural painted on bluff stairs in downtown St. Joseph

Updated: May. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
This year’s mural shows a jar with a plant and a butterfly on top.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Renee’s Request

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Grant Me Hope sent us the story of a foster teen from Michigan who is looking to find a family before she ages out of foster care.

Events

This image released by Disney/Pixar shows character Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, in a...

Free family movie night headed to Four Winds Field

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A free screening of Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear” is headed to the downtown ballpark on Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m.