South Bend to host ‘Meet the Mayor’ event Thursday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mayor James Mueller and South Bend city officials want to hear from you!

They’re holding their quarterly “Meet the Mayor” event on Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Joe County Public Library ballroom (304 S. Main Street).

You can speak one-on-one with the mayor, city council members, and city organization staff members.

Interpretation will also be available for Spanish speakers as well as aid for hearing or sight-impaired people.

