South Bend appoints new diversity, inclusion officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend appointed a new diversity and inclusion officer to help connect our community.

Mayor Mueller has appointed Cynthia Simmons-Taylor for the role, effective June 5. She’s spent the last 26 years in public service for the city, and currently serves as director of South Bend’s 311 customer service line, helping implement the call center for that line.

In a statement sent to 16 News Now, Simmons-Taylor said, “I am both honored and humbled in being selected as Officer of Diversity and Inclusion, which will allow me to continue to build bridges within our diverse community. I will ensure that our residents have a realistic expectation of city services and expressing their needs and requests to city departments has always been our mission. I will continue to raise the bar and ensure that information regarding opportunities for minority and women owned businesses are timely and available, as well as assisting them to become qualified and certified to compete for city contracts.”

“I am thrilled that Cynthia answered the call to serve in this critical role for South Bend,” said Mayor James Mueller in a press release. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the city, and I look forward to working with her as we move our diversity, inclusion, equity and access efforts forward.”

Simmons-Taylor is a wife, mother, grandmother, and has a passion to assist others in career development.

