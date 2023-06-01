Some parts of Michiana see much-needed rain

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s been a dry spell recently here in Michiana, but some of us did see some much-needed rain on Wednesday and Thursday!

In the video above, you’ll see that some parts of North Liberty had standing water. Reports indicate that the area had around 1.5 inches of rain on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, our Skyview 16 camera in South Bend captured some of the rain that fell around 2 p.m. on Thursday. At one point, we could hear the rain in our studios because it was falling so hard!

The much-needed rain also gave the ospreys nesting on our WNDU studio tower a chance to cool off!

However, there are plenty of other parts of Michiana that remain dry. The heaviest rain fell in South Bend on Thursday. Outside of that “bullseye,” many areas saw little to none of it — especially in Elkhart, Kosciusko, and LaGrange counties.

