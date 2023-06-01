Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival returns next week

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The “Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival” is returning next week!

It’s happening from June 9 to June 11 at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.

Sculptors from around the world will come together to create beautiful works of art in the sand. There will be live music, full bars, and plenty of food options as well as crafts and merchandise, and a kid’s sand zone!

It costs $5 for Michigan City residents and $8 for non-residents. Kids six and under get in for free with a paying adult.

