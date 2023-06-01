No students on board P-H-M school bus involved in Thursday crash

(MGN image)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation says no students were on board a school bus that was involved in a crash with an SUV on Thursday afternoon.

The district says the bus had just finished its route for Horizon Elementary School and was on its way to Penn High School when the crash happened at the intersection of Buckeye Road and Douglas Road.

According to the district, the occupants of the SUV were treated at the scene and at least one person was taken to the hospital. The bus driver did not require any medical treatment.

Once again, the district says there were no students on board at the time of the crash.

The bus was towed back to the transportation center.

