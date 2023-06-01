Motorcyclist dies after colliding with horse in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bristol man is dead after police say he collided with a horse while driving a motorcycle early Thursday morning in Elkhart County.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says John Bryan, 45, was traveling north on County Road 35 just south of County Road 4 around 3:35 a.m. when he collided with a horse in the road.

Bryan was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The horse survived with a minor injury and was returned to its owner, who told police it had escaped from his nearby property.

The crash remains under investigation.

