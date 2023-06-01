Medical Moment: Using AI to detect cancerous colon polyps

(WNDU) - Artificial intelligence is transforming just about everything, including the medical field!

It’s not replacing doctors but helping them predict and treat diseases like never before, which includes dealing with colonoscopies and helping doctors find and fight polyps in record time.

106,000 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer this year. More than 52,000 will die from it. The best way to protect yourself: a colonoscopy.

Now, doctors are using AI to help detect cancerous polyps.

“GI Genius is an artificial intelligence technology that pulls from a pool of about 13 million pictures of polyps in real time and helps to identify high risk tissue in the colon during the procedure,” said Nate Merriman, MD, a gastroenterologist at Intermountain Health.

GI Genius works in tandem with a traditional colonoscopy. As the endoscopist examines the colon, the GI Genius analyzes the images captured during the procedure to help identify suspicious spots.

“It puts a green box around the area as a whole that could have a polyp tissue in it,” Dr. Merriman explained. " So, you can, in some ways, even see around corners or folds where you see a corner of the polyp.”

A recent study found that the GI Genius scan showed a 14% increase in the detection rate for each physician. In the Intermountain Health System, Dr. Merriman says it could save as many as 18 lives a year.

“That’s significant over just five centers,” Dr. Merriman said. “You imagine how many colonoscopy centers we have in the country, how many patients we could save with this.”

Doctors agree that early detection is the most important thing they can do to prevent colon cancer and death, meaning this new frontier of medicine could mean thousands of lives saved each year.

