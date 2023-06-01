Man wanted in connection to Philippa Street shooting arrested

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting in South Bend that claimed the life of one man and injured two women back in April has been arrested.

The South Bend Police Department says Keith Hardy, 23, was taken into custody on Thursday morning by its Violent Crimes Unit.

Hardy was charged with the murder of Marlon Hudson, 25, of Gary in the 700 block of S. Philippa Street on April 12.

According to court documents, Hudson was involved in a verbal argument with Hardy as either stood on opposite sides of Phillipa Street. The argument progressed until Hardy displayed a gun and fired at Hudson and a woman near him.

Hudson was killed by the gunfire, and the woman sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. An associate of Hudson’s fired back but missed Hardy and struck another woman in the hip. Her injuries were also not life-thretening.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a level five felony is one to six years.

Keith Hardy
Keith Hardy(St. Joseph County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

K-9 helps find missing 7-year-old boy in Three Rivers

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Canine "Finn" was called to the scene and began a track. A short time later, the boy was located five blocks away.

News

K-9 helps find missing 7-year-old boy in Three Rivers

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Canine "Finn" was called to the scene and began a track. A short time later, the boy was located five blocks away.

News

Eagle Lake undergoing water treatment

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Carli Luca
This is the first water treatment of the season, and people are asked to not swim or boat on Eagle Lake for 24 hours.

News

Arrest made in Philippa Street shooting

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The South Bend Police Department says Keith Hardy, 23, was taken into custody on Thursday morning.

Latest News

News

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with horse in Elkhart County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The horse survived with a minor injury and was returned to its owner.

News

Participants can pick up a challenge card, complete the special challenges, and win prizes.

Summer Reading Challenge underway at Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Participants can pick up a challenge card, complete the special challenges, and win prizes.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers again Thursday afternoon & evening

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Highs will continue to dance around 90 through the weekend with limited shower chances.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Veterans learn about legislation, benefits at town hall

Veterans learn about legislation, benefits at town hall

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
People gathered at the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic Wednesday to learn about legislation that could help some Veterans.

News

Irish trip to Raleigh features noon kickoff

Updated: 14 hours ago