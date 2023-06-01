Man wanted in connection to Philippa Street shooting arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting in South Bend that claimed the life of one man and injured two women back in April has been arrested.

The South Bend Police Department says Keith Hardy, 23, was taken into custody on Thursday morning by its Violent Crimes Unit.

Hardy was charged with the murder of Marlon Hudson, 25, of Gary in the 700 block of S. Philippa Street on April 12.

According to court documents, Hudson was involved in a verbal argument with Hardy as either stood on opposite sides of Phillipa Street. The argument progressed until Hardy displayed a gun and fired at Hudson and a woman near him.

Hudson was killed by the gunfire, and the woman sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. An associate of Hudson’s fired back but missed Hardy and struck another woman in the hip. Her injuries were also not life-thretening.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a level five felony is one to six years.

Keith Hardy (St. Joseph County Jail)

