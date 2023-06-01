Man charged in shooting, vehicle theft near Mishawaka bar

Julio Melendez
Julio Melendez(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been charged in connection with a shooting and vehicle theft that happened late Tuesday night in Mishawaka.

The Mishawaka Police Department says Julio Enrique Melendez, 37, is facing charges of motor vehicle theft and operating while intoxicated in relation to the incident.

Police say it all started when a 55-year-old woman was leaving the Phoenix Bar & Grill just before midnight on Tuesday. The woman got into her vehicle to leave, but a man, identified as Melendez, also entered the car.

That’s when the woman pulled a gun out and a struggle ensued. One shot was fired, injuring one of the woman’s hands. She then got out of the car and Melendez took off in it.

The vehicle was recovered by police after a crash in downtown South Bend and Melendez was subsequently taken into custody.

